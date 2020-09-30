Survey says SC has the ninth highest need for loans in the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– People in South Carolina are searching for loans to help make ends meet during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a WalletHub survey, South Carolina has the ninth highest need for loans in the country. The factors include home equity loan searches, payday loan searches, and the increase in the number of inquiries between August and the beginning of the year.

The full survey can be found at wallethub.com/edu/states-loans-coronavirus/73063/.