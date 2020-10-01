Lexington Medical Center hosting virtual “Women’s Night In” to honor breast cancer survivors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Medical Center Foundation is hosting its annual “Women’s Night In” event virtually tonight, to honor breast cancer survivors.

Officials say the online broadcast will premiere at 7 p.m., where people can share stories of women who are fighting breast cancer in the Midlands. There will also be an online silent auction where people can upload a photo tribute to honor a loved one battling cancer.