Deebo Samuel to make season debut Sunday night

There’s good news for a former Gamecock wide receiver.

Deebo Samuel will make his season debut on Sunday night when the 49ers face the Eagles. Samuel is returning from a Jones fracture in his foot, and still needs to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Samuel was cleared to practice for the first time Wednesday, after suffering the foot injury during a workout session with teammates in Nashville last June.

“He’s healthy so we just want to see him out there and get back in the swing of playing football,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know it’s been a while since he has. I know he’s been working hard on his own and with our trainers. … We just need to see him go through three days and what type of shape he’s in and if he can protect himself, he’ll be out there.”

The former Gamecock was a major part of the 49ers offense in his rookie season, catching 57 balls for 802 yards and 3 TD.