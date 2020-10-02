COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral services for a Midlands teacher and her mother will be this Saturday after they both died from COVID-19 in September.

Demetria “Demi” Renea’ Bannister and her mother Shirley Bannister will be celebrated at the Bible Way Church of Atlas Road on 2440 Atlas Road at noon.

Church officials say the funeral will be private due to the ongoing pandemic.

Demi was a third grade teacher in Richland School District Two at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia.

She died from COVID-19 on September 7, days after being diagnosed.

Her mother Shirley, who was the department chair for nursing at Midlands Technical College, also died from COVID-19 on September 27; 20 days after her daughter’s passing.

The Leevy’s Funeral Home will take care of the funeral arrangements.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Bible Way Church’s website.

You can also view the service on their Facebook page.