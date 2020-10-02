SLED investigating officer involved shooting at Spartanburg County night club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating an officer involved shooting which occurred overnight.

According to SLED, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were responding to a disturbance at a local night club parking lot when they saw an individual holding a gun. Authorities say the officers confronted the individual and a shot was fired by an officer, but the shot did not hit the individual they were confronting. SLED says the officers were able to bring the individual into custody.

Later that night, officials say there was another shooting in the night club parking lot. Authorities say the individual who was shot went to a local hospital and claimed to have been shot by law enforcement. SLED says the man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, and they are conducting an investigation into the source of the man’s gunshot wound as well as the entire incident.

The investigation is ongoing.