Will Muschamp, Collin Hill talk final drive, other mishaps in Florida loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The South Carolina Gamecocks got the ball back with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter down two scores against the No. 3 Florida Gators.

What ensued was a drive that took 7:23 off the clock and resulted in a failed 4th-and-goal conversion as Collin Hill threw behind a wide open Shi Smith in the end zone.

There were certainly other key elements that led to the Gamecocks first 0-2 start since 1999, such as dropped passes, missed tackles, and costly penalties that killed offensive drives. But the glaring mistake from this loss was South Carolina’s lack of urgency getting to the line of scrimmage between plays when time was of the essence in a two-score game.

Head coach Will Muschamp and quarterback Collin Hill spoke with the media following the Gamecocks latest frustrating loss to discuss what went into the methodical pace of that final drive.