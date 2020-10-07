Fairfield Co. Sheriff searching for man who attempted to murder his parents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say tried to murder his parents.

Investigators say, on October 3, Joshua Williamson shot his father with a rifle and choked his mother until she became unconscious at their home near Lake Wateree. Deputies say he left the scene in a black Chevy Camaro with the license tag “SPH382.”

Officials say he is armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.