Coroner: Santee teen fatally shot on his front porch on Tee Vee Road

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has identified a teenager fatally shot on his front porch on Tee Vee Road Monday.

Coroner Sean Fogle says Tyler Benjamin, 14, from Santee, died at a local hospital in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County deputies say it happened after 7:30 p.m.

According to the Times & Democrat, a witness told deputies a white Honda and a grey Acura passed the house where Benjamin and another male were sitting on their front porch.

Authorities say shortly after the vehicles passed the house, shots were fired from a wooded area near the home, hitting Benjamin.

Deputies say the other male took Benjamin to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, this incident comes after another shooting at a different home on Tee Vee Road Saturday after 3 a.m.

Deputies say a woman and four juveniles were inside the home and no one was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says its unclear if these shootings are related.

If you have any information on any of these shootings, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.