ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says one victim was impaled after a fatal hit and run involving a logging truck on US Highway 301 Tuesday.

Coroner Sean Fogle says Scott Holbert, 49, died from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened near US Highway 15 after 5 a.m.

According to troopers, Holbert was driving his 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, when he hit the rear of the tractor trailer carrying logs.

Authorities say Holbert, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died after being impaled from the collision.

Highway Patrol says the make and model of the tractor trailer that left the scene is unknown at this time, but it may have damage to the rear bumper area.

Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating this incident along with Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

If you have any information, call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.