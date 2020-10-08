CPD: One arrested & one wanted for fatal shooting on Senate Street

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia police say they’re looking for the man who was involved in 26 year old, Wesley Brown’s death.

20 year old, Zachery Williams is wanted for murder, armed robbery, and having a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say Glover and Williams saw Brown walking alone on Senate Street Sunday, October 4th.

According to investigators, Williams stole a personal belonging from Brown and fatally shot him.

Officers say Williams may be driving a white or gray 2002 Honda CRV with a South Carolina tag LLA-715.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you’ve seen him, submit an anonymous tip to CRIMESTOPPERS at http://crimesc.com