Freeway Music student awarded scholarship to continue her passion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One music student has been awarded as scholarship to continue her music lessons amid the pandemic.

Curtis spoke with Freeway Music student and scholarship winner Emmalyn Gilbreth and the school’s co-founder Tony Lee on the importance of the scholarship.

Gilbreth says this scholarship from the school will help her continue her music and voice lessons at Freeway Music after her mom, a frontline worker, had to stop working during the pandemic.

You can also call the school at (844) 537-7661 for more information.