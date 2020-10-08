LCSD: Driver dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after I-20 crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a driver has died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a crash on I-20 East.
Authorities say it happened near exit 55 early this morning.
According to investigators, witnesses told them the driver was involved in a single vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes, before the driver died from the gunshot wound.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says traffic is back open after being congested for a while.
This incident remains under investigation.