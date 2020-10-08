SCAG: Clarendon County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 63-year-old Daniel Thomas Spulecki, Sr. of Manning, South Carolina. Investigators say Spulecki distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Spulecki is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. These are felony charges with each count punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

The Attorney General’s Office says the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest, and received help on the investigation from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.