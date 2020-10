State leaders gather to honor Vietnam War veteran

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon, leaders gathered at the state house to recognize Vietnam veteran James Greene.

Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, took part in the award ceremony. Greene was honored for his service and valor during the Battle of Hamburger Hill. He credits others for his survival.

More than 900 South Carolinians lost their lives in the Vietnam War.