WATCH: Will Muschamp breaks down Gamecocks win over Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On a rainy day in the Music City, the Gamecocks offense poured on the points and yards in a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt for South Carolina’s first win of the season.

The Gamecocks only mustered 43 total yards of offense in the first quarter, but came alive after a 12-play, 96 yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. South Carolina finished with 485 total yards of offense and 289 yards rushing.

Kevin Harris was the star in this win, further solidifying his place as the go-to running back for the Gamecocks rushing attack. He finished with 177 yards and two touchdowns, including an 88-yard score to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Collin Hill turned in another solid start, completing 16 of 24 passes for 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Gamecock defense proved to be the difference maker in the first half of this game. South Carolina held Vanderbilt to only 1-11 on third-down chances, and only allowed 249 total yards and seven points to the Commodores.

Will Muschamp spoke with the media to address what went right, and what his team still needs to work on as they prepare to host Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium next week.