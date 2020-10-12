CPD: Two injured after vehicle collision on Gervais Street & Huger Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say two people were injured after a two vehicle collision this morning.

Authorities say it happened on Gervais Street and Huger Street near the McDonald’s restaurant and the Publix Super Market at Gervais Place after 8 a.m.

According to investigators, two people were taken to the hospital after the collision.

Columbia Fire Department also arrived at the scene to help the victims of the incident.

This collision remains under investigation.