Irmo police search for person of interest in a shooting near New Friarsgate

1/3 (Courtesy: Irmo Police Dept.) Person of interest in shooting near New Friarsgate subdivision.

2/3 (Courtesy: Irmo Police Dept.) Vehicle of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex near New Friarsgate subdivision.

3/3 (Courtesy: Irmo Police Dept.) Second image of vehicle of interest in the shooting near the New Friarsgate subdivision.





IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Police Department needs your help to find a person of interest connected to a shooting near New Friarsgate Sunday morning.

Authorities say it happened at an apartment complex near the New Friarsgate subdivision.

Police have not reported any injuries in the shooting.

According to investigators, the person and the vehicle seen in the pictures are believed to be involved with the shooting.

If you know who the person is or if you’ve seen that vehicle, please call the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.