SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Marion County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Marion County on Sunday morning. Officials say a shot was fired during a confrontation between a man and officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say no one was shot during the incident, and the man was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital with minor injuries. Officials report no other injuries.

Officers say the incident occurred during a traffic stop in which the man was pulled over for speeding and trying to evade law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.