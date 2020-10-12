Vanderbilt and Missouri postpone week four matchup due to COVID positive tests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Today the SEC announced its first postponement for football due to COVID positive tests and quarantine.

Missouri’s home game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Oct. 17 will now be moved to Dec. 12 due to positive tests and quarantine within the Vanderbilt program.

When Vanderbilt hosted South Carolina Oct. 10, the Commodores were down to 56 scholarship players for the same issues. The threshold for postponement in the SEC is 53 players.

At this time, there is no indication that these actions will impact South Carolina’s week four game with Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium.