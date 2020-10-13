Arrival plans to build first U.S. electric vehicle microfactory in York County, creating 240 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, global electric vehicle (EV) company, Arrival, announced plans on Monday to build its first U.S. microfactory in Rock Hill. The $46 million investment is expected to create 240 jobs.

The London-based company works to create zero-emission mobility solutions to solve the transportation challenges of today.

The South Carolina-based facility will utilize a cell-based assembly method rather than a traditional production line which will allow for the production of any vehicle in Arrival’s portfolio. According to officials, the company will initially use the Rock Hill facility to focus on the production of electric buses.

“Our new Microfactory in South Carolina is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the EV space. We’re thankful for the great work at the state and local levels that lead us to South Carolina, and we are excited to be able to partner with York County to deliver our vision for commercial electric vehicles while investing in the lives of the community members that support Arrival,” said Arrival CEO of North America Mike Ableson

Operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 with production expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Those interested in working with Arrival should visit the company’s hiring website www.readysc.org/arrival.