Irmo’s Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Irmo native and world #1 Dustin Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday. Johnson has since withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup at Shadow creek.

According to the PGA, DJ was experiencing symptoms of COVID, notified PGA TOUR officials and was administered a test with a positive result.

Johnson last competed at the USC open and will have to go through a self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Alternate JT Poston will replace Johnson in the field.