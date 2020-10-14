Douglas named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Gamecock offensive lineman Eric Douglas has been nominated for the Rimington Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top center, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced today.

Douglas, a 6-4, 315-pound redshirt junior from Charlotte, N.C., has taken over the starting duties at offensive center for the Gamecocks this season. He has appeared in 24 games during his Gamecock career, but 2020 is his first stint at playing center after working primarily at guard previously.

The Rimington Trophy Committee adjusted its procedures with consideration to the COVID-19 pandemic, choosing to hold its 2020 watch list until play began and a plan was implemented across all Division I conferences. This year, it accepted all nominations from eligible Division I programs with the goal of highlighting as many collegiate centers as possible and showing the outstanding commitment of the following students athletes.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner:

Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

Sporting News (SN)

Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee. Because of COVID-19 and the ever-changing guidelines of in-person events, details of the annual presentation will be announced when confirmed.