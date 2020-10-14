COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can register this month to raise funds for breast cancer victims by walking or running through multiple races or a walk!

Prisma Health Midlands Foundation says you can register for Famously Hot Pink’s Half-Marathon, 5K or 10K race.

You can also register for the Walk for Life this month.

If you have registered, you can pick up your items at Strictly Running on 2515 Devine Street at the following dates:

October 15 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

October 22 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The registration fees will be donated to help patients and families battling breast cancer and will support Prisma Health’s Breast Center.

You can also start or join a team to raise money or you can just donate.

To register, visit their website by clicking here.