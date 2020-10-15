New office building coming to the Bull Street District

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Work has begun on an office space unlike any other coming to the Bull Street District.

Thursday, officials announced construction of the new West Lawn Office Building. The building is built using “Mass timber” and when it is complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the country.

Officials say the building combines modern architecture with environmental responsibility.

A law firm will take up the building’s top two floors. The other floors include office and retail space.