No one hurt after vehicle & train collision on Lake Murray Blvd. & St. Andrews Rd.

1/2 (Courtesy: Irmo Fire District) Vehicle and train collision on Lake Murray Blvd. & St. Andrews Rd.

(Courtesy: Irmo Fire District)



IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Police Department says no one is hurt after a vehicle hit a train on Wednesday.

Authorities say it happened on Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road at the main crossroads after 4 p.m.

The Irmo Fire District also helped investigate this collision.

Officers say the scene is clear for traffic as the train and the vehicle have been moved from the scene.