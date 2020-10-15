Unique Loom expanding operations in Lancaster Co. by adding warehouse and office space

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, area rug and home decor supplier, Unique Loom, will be expanding on its operations in Indian Land by adding onto their existing facility.

Officials say the $18.4 million investment will nearly double the size of their existing facility by adding over 234,000 square feet of warehouse space and an additional 10,000 square feet of office space. It is expected that the expansion will be completed by May 2021.

“Unique Loom’s significant distribution expansion in Lancaster County will strengthen our logistics capability and enhance service to our customers. The Nassri family is truly appreciative of the incredible support we received from Lancaster County and South Carolina when we opened the facility three years ago and their ongoing commitment to us. As an existing business, it shows we made the right choice to locate in this exceptional community,” said Unique USA CEO Johnny Nassri.

Those interested in working for Unique Loom are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page.