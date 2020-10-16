DHEC submits vaccine plan, releases updated COVID numbers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Friday, DHEC submitted its COVID-19 vaccine plan to the federal government.

Officials say the goal is the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state, based on the most current federal guidance and recommendations.

According to the plan the vaccine will first be made available to certain identified groups, including front-line medical workers and nursing home residents.

For a complete look at the plan click here.

DHEC also released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state.

According to the agency of the more than 7800 tests reported yesterday, 897 were positive.

DHEC also announced five additional deaths related to the virus.