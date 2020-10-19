Man accused of a fatal shooting on King Street arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department have arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting at King Street on Friday.

Authorities say Richard Julius is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime & possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Julius fatally shot Darrious Davis outside a home on King Street after an argument between acquaintances.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Davis died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Julius was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.