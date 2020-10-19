Samantha Chang named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer sophomore Samantha Chang was honored as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the first of the sophomore’s career, the conference office announced on Monday. The honor is the third straight week the Gamecocks have earned a weekly honor from the SEC.

“Sam’s goal was not only an important gamewinner on the day, but a great effort and excellent execution by her and her teammates,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “Sam had recovered to be in a good position defensively, and stole the ball on a tackle to start the play. Her ability to link a pass and get out began our transition into the attack where she sprinted to join in which ultimately ended with Sam being the goal scorer. It was a really nice play from Sam and we are happy that she is being recognized this week for those efforts.”

Chang netted the gamewinner for the No. 15 Gamecocks against No. 3 Arkansas, helping Carolina earn its second highest ranked win in program history (No. 1 North Carolina in 2007). The Mississauga, Ontario, native, scored the game-winning goal in the 71st minute for the Gamecocks in the 2-1 win, playing 66 minutes in the midfield.

Chang’s goal against Arkansas came in the second half after Arkansas was able to tie the match up. The win propelled the Gamecocks into first place in the SEC overall standings with 12 points through five matches of the 2020 SEC regular season. Chang’s honor is the second straight week the SEC Offensive Player of the Week has been won by a Gamecock and the third week in a row the Gamecocks have had an SEC weekly honor.

South Carolina (4-1-0, 4-1-0 SEC) will play Florida (1-2-1, 1-2-1 SEC) at Stone Stadium on Oct. 25. The match can be seen on SEC Network at 2 p.m. The Gamecocks and Gators ended in a 1-1 draw in 2019 in Gainesville.