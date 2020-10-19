SLED: Former law enforcement officer charged with criminal sexual misconduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they arrested a former officer withe the Winthrop University Police Department for committing sexual battery against minors.

Officials say 48-year-old Charles Eugene Price has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age first-degree and criminal sexual conduct first-degree.

Authorities say Price was booked at the York County Detention Center.