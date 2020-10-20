Columbia Animal Services’ “Pick your Pumpkin Pet” adoption event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia Animal Services is hosting a “Pick your Pumpkin Pet” adoption event next week!

You can bring home a new furry member of the family on October 26 – 30 at the Animal Services building on 127 Humane Lane.

Officials say all adoptions are $13.

Due to the pandemic, the business is operating at a maximum capacity of three people at once, so be prepared to wait in line.

Animal Services say face masks or coverings will be required to enter the building.

For more information on pets available for adoption, visit their website by clicking here.

You can also call their number at (803) 776-7387.