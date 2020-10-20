One killed & one injured after shooting on Sandalewood Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says one man was killed in a fatal shooting Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened on Sandalewood Court just after midnight.

According to investigators, another man suffered a non-life threatening injury from the shooting.

Police say they’re talking to possible witnesses and no arrests have been made.

This shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.