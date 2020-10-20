Talkin’ Tuesday: Will Muschamp breaks down matchup with LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After what felt like a statement win last season over No. 3 Georgia, South Carolina finished the season 1-5 to post a 4-8 record on the season.

This year, Will Muschamp is positive that his team is better equipped to avoid a letdown after another ranked upset win over No. 15 Auburn this past weekend.

South Carolina prepares to head to Baton Rouge to take on the defending national champion LSU Tigers to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

Muschamp spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon to break down what impresses him most about LSU’s offense, how difficult it is to prepare for an offense without knowing who will play quarterback, and what his team needs to do to continue the momentum from the Auburn win.