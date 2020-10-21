Coastal’s McCall named to the 2020 CFPA National POTY Trophy watch list

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall was named to the 2020 College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year watch list for October, it was announced on Wednesday. The list includes 28 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

A two-time Manning “Star of the Week” honoree, two-time Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list member, Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week recipient, and CFPA National Performer of the Week honorable mention selection, McCall was recently named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American watch list.

This season, the first-year starter has completed 68 percent of his passes (59-of-87) for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also rushed 42 times for 184 yards and three scores on the ground, all while leading the Coastal Carolina offense that ranks second in the Sun Belt and 11th nationally in scoring at 40.8 points per game.

He also ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing yards per completion (15.76), yards per pass attempt (10.69), passing efficiency (197.0), points responsible for (86), points responsible for per game (21.5), and passing touchdowns (11).

The 2020 CFPA National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FBS players are eligible for the award.

The 2020 CFPA National Performer of the Year will be announced on Jan. 14, 2021. A total of four annual and multi-season/career award winners will be honored throughout the academic calendar year.