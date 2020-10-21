DOJ announces $8 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Department of Justice has announced an $8 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin.

Purdue has been widely accused of encouraging the nation’s opioid crisis. The company is pleading guilty to one charge of defrauding the United States and two anti-kickback related charges.

Since the company has already filed for bankruptcy and is not able to pay the full amount, the family that controls the company has agreed to pay $225 million to resolve civil claims.