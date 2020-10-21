Gamecock WR Jalen Brooks cleared to play by NCAA

Gamecock wide receiver Jalen Brooks heard back from the NCAA on Wednesday, and it was great news for Carolina.

The junior transfer was cleared to play this Saturday night against LSU in Baton Rouge. USC announced the decision on social media Wednesday morning.

Brooks will now be eligible to play for USC the last six games of the season, after playing two seasons at Wingate, catching 52 balls for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His initial request for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA.