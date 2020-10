Virtual event aims to raise awareness of Rett Syndrome

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Local author and educator Stephanie Gives-Winckler is spearheading the 1st Annual South Carolina Strollathon: Virtual Edition.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 24 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the disorder, help raise money for research and empower families with resources and support.

