DHEC: 921 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 40 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 921 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 40 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 160,384 and 3,526 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,160 test results from Wednesday which returned a percent positive rate of 12.9%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.