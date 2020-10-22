Mayor Benjamin tours the Salvation Army’s “Doing the Most Good Academy”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The “Doing the Most Good Academy” at the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service had a visitor today that was able to bring some smiles to children’s faces, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. The mayor toured the academy and talked to children about their new learning environment.

The mayor says the academy is a great example of the Midlands community coming together to help children struggling with online classes.