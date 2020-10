The State Fair may technically be over, but there’s still time to get fair food

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It may not be the traditional fair visit, but this year you can still grab a funnel cake or two.

Our team headed out to the State Fair Food Drive-Through Thursday for a chance at some tasty treats. You can drive through gate 6 and ride up to some of your favorite fair vendors, from cotton candy and fries to corn dogs.

The Fair Food Drive runs through Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.