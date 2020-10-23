DHEC: 784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 161,235 with 3,545 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 6,398 test results from Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.3%.

On Friday, DHEC also announced the launch of a new Key Indicators dashboard that provides a look at several statistics that measure the impact of COVID-19. The dashboard is accessible from DHEC’s main COVID-19 page. Data in the dashboard will include rate of cases per 100,000, rate of tests per 100,000 and ICU hospitalizations.