NAACP Columbia hosting a march to the State House Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The NAACP Columbia branch is hosting a “Together We Stand, Together We Shall Rise” march to the State House this Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Curtis spoke with the branch’s president, Oveta Glover and the chairperson of the branch’s Youth Adult Committee, William Saunders, whose committee organized this event.

They spoke about how this event encourages people to stand together for human rights despite the pandemic.

The meeting place will be at Sumter Street and Richland Street at 10 a.m., where people will start marching to the State House at 10:30 a.m.

Event officials say masks will be required.

They will also help people register to vote on National Vote Early Day, which takes place this Saturday as well.

Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright will be a guest speaker.

Officials say Prisma Health is sponsoring free flu shots at the event.

For more information, you can email William Saunders at endinghatetogether@gmail.com.