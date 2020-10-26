LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have charged a man accused of fatally shooting a man and dumping his body at a former I-20 rest area last month.

Authorities say Richard Hudson, 65, was arrested Friday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, Hudson was in a long-term relationship with Walter Payne, who he shot and killed late September 17 or early September 18.

Deputies say a state trooper found Payne’s body at the former rest area near mile marker 47 on I-20 West on September 23.

According to authorities, Payne’s vehicle was recovered from Hudson’s home, where they found traces of the victim’s blood and signs of recent cleaning in the vehicle.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says they also recovered ammunition from Hudson’s vehicle that’s consistent with the projectile recovered during Payne’s autopsy.

Hudson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.