CDC: Masks are the best defense against COVID-19

Dr. Redfield says, 'we have clear scientific evidence that they work, best defense'

(CNN) — A new study is putting a number to the lives that could be saved, if most Americans would wear a mask while out in public.

Director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield says “We have clear scientific evidence that they work and they are our best defense.”

The Director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases simply says “Wear a mask.”

The new modeling study published in the Journal Nature Medicine estimates that if most people wore masks in public, more than 100 thousand lives could be saved from the novel coronavirus between now and February. BUT A

Mandy Gaither reports.