Former owners of Yesterdays Restaurant gifted key to the city

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Owners of an iconic restaurant in Five Points that closed back in April received the key to the city today. Mayor Steve Benjamin presented the keys to the city to former Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern owners Darrell Barnes, Duncan Macrea and Scotty Macrea.

The mayor says the Five Points restaurant was a landmark for 43 years. City leaders says the restaurant’s contributions go way back. In 1981, the three owners held the first Five Points St. Patrick’s Day festival.