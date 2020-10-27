Saluda County deputies search for missing man

Authorities say Tucker Morris may be driving a white 2012 CRV

Saluda, SC (WOLO) — Deputies in Saluda County are searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving work.

Investigators say they are ‘concerned for the safety’ of 26 year old Tucker Morris they say was last seen by co-workers at his job in the Ward community Monday, the morning of October 26th, 2020.

Deputies say Morris may be driving a white 2012 Honda CRV with the license tag of QIE-397.

If you know where Morris may be you’re urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s office at (864-445-2112.