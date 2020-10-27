The Eagles tribute band “On The Border” to perform at Segra Park Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Eagles tribute band “On The Border” will take the stage at the Safe Sounds at Segra Park Concert this Friday!

The gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The band will play classic Eagles hits like “Desperado,” “Heartache Tonight” and “Lyin’ Eyes.”

Tickets are being sold in pods of four for $125 and pods of eight for $250.

Event officials say masks are required for admission and each pod will be socially distanced.

