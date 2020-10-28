AC Flora grad leaves Gamecock basketball team

A Gamecock freshman out of AC Flora High School left the program this week, the school confirmed to ABC Columbia on Wednesday night.

Patrick Iriel, a three-star freshman in the 2020 class, left school for an unknown reason.

According to USC, Iriel visited with Frank Martin a couple times this week and made the decision that “at this time he does not want to be in school.”

Iriel chose the Gamecocks over Boston College, Butler, Cincinnati, Southern Cal and a few other schools.