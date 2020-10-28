List of in-person absentee voting locations in the Midlands

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina State Election Commission has a list of locations where you can vote absentee in-person before election day.

Election officials say in-person absentee voting runs through November 2 at 5 p.m. and your absentee-by-mail ballot is due before 7 p.m. on November 3.

You also need a witness signature for your absentee ballot.

You can vote absentee in-person at the following locations in the Midlands:

Calhoun

Calhoun Co. Voter Registration & Elections Office – 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, Saint Matthews, SC 29135 Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Clarendon

Clarendon Co. Voter Registration & Elections Office – 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102 Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Fairfield

Midlands Technical College – 1674 US 321 Business, Winnsboro, SC 29180 Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Kershaw

Camden City Arena – 517 Bull Street, Camden, SC 29020 Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Lee

Lee Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010 Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Lexington

Lexington Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office (Suite C & Auditorium Room 130) – 605 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



West Columbia Community Center – 754 B Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169 Hours Open (Oct. 29) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Newberry

Newberry Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Orangeburg

Orangeburg Co. Council Chambers – 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Orangeburg Co. North Library – 4585 Main Street, North, SC 29112 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Vance Senior Center – 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Richland

Richland Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29202 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center – 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Parklane Adult Activity Center – 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Ballentine Community Center – 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



North Springs Park Community Center – 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29204 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Sumter

Sumter Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



North Hope Center – 904 N Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Catchall Community Center – 2720 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, SC 29040 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Pinewood Community Center – 130 Epperson Avenue, Pinewood, SC 29125 Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

