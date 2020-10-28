List of in-person absentee voting locations in the Midlands
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina State Election Commission has a list of locations where you can vote absentee in-person before election day.
Election officials say in-person absentee voting runs through November 2 at 5 p.m. and your absentee-by-mail ballot is due before 7 p.m. on November 3.
You also need a witness signature for your absentee ballot.
You can vote absentee in-person at the following locations in the Midlands:
Calhoun
- Calhoun Co. Voter Registration & Elections Office – 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
- Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Clarendon
- Clarendon Co. Voter Registration & Elections Office – 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102
- Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fairfield
- Midlands Technical College – 1674 US 321 Business, Winnsboro, SC 29180
- Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kershaw
- Camden City Arena – 517 Bull Street, Camden, SC 29020
- Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lee
- Lee Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 101 Gregg Street, Bishopville, SC 29010
- Hours Open: (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lexington
- Lexington Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office (Suite C & Auditorium Room 130) – 605 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- West Columbia Community Center – 754 B Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169
- Hours Open (Oct. 29) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Newberry
- Newberry Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 1872 Wilson Road, Newberry SC, 29108
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Orangeburg
- Orangeburg Co. Council Chambers – 1437 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Orangeburg Co. North Library – 4585 Main Street, North, SC 29112
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Vance Senior Center – 1304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Richland
- Richland Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29202
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center – 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Parklane Adult Activity Center – 7494 Parklane Road, Columbia, SC 29223
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ballentine Community Center – 1009 Bickley Road, Irmo, SC 29063
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- North Springs Park Community Center – 1320 Clemson Road, Columbia, SC 29229
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Masonic Temple – 2324 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29204
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sumter
- Sumter Co. Voter Registration and Elections Office – 141 North Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Halloween Hours: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- North Hope Center – 904 N Main Street, Sumter, SC 29150
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Catchall Community Center – 2720 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, SC 29040
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Pinewood Community Center – 130 Epperson Avenue, Pinewood, SC 29125
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Former Jones Nissan Building – 1260 Broad St, Sumter, SC 29150
- Hours Open (Mon. – Fri.) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.