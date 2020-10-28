More than one million South Carolinians are casting their ballots early

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters across the Midlands lined up again Wednesday to cast their ballots for the 2020 presidential election. With lines wrapped around the Lexington County Administration Building, more than one million South Carolinians have already cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election.

That is double the record for absentee voting set in the 2016 General Election. You can vote in person absentee through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2.